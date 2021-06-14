Dr. Gena Cobrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gena Cobrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Gena Cobrin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Cobrin works at
Locations
Saul Feldman MD & Strick Woods Mdllc2660 Main St Ste 203, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 333-3328
Gastroenterology Assoc of Fairfield PC425 Post Rd Fl 1, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional, receptive and responsive. Thank you Dr. Cobrin!
About Dr. Gena Cobrin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205828126
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobrin works at
Dr. Cobrin has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cobrin speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.