Overview of Dr. Gena Kidd, MD

Dr. Gena Kidd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Kidd works at IU Health Arnett Physicians in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.