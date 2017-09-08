Dr. Gena Pineda, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gena Pineda, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gena Pineda, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Collinsville, IL.
Dr. Pineda works at
Locations
-
1
Creating Smiles Cosmetic and Family Dentistry101 United Dr Ste 150, Collinsville, IL 62234 Directions (618) 345-7676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pineda?
The entire office staff has been amazing through all the years I've remained as a patient from Dr. Fisher's previous practice.
About Dr. Gena Pineda, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861518433
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineda accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.