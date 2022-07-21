Dr. Gena Volas-Redd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volas-Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gena Volas-Redd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gena Volas-Redd, MD
Dr. Gena Volas-Redd, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Volas-Redd works at
Dr. Volas-Redd's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Cancer Specialists790 Church St NE Ste 335, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-8311
-
2
Georgia Cancer Specialists228 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 479-1870
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Volas-Redd?
She was very good, excellent doctor. I would still be seeing her but had to move out of the area.
About Dr. Gena Volas-Redd, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104804798
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volas-Redd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volas-Redd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volas-Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volas-Redd works at
Dr. Volas-Redd has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volas-Redd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Volas-Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volas-Redd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volas-Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volas-Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.