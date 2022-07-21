Overview of Dr. Gena Volas-Redd, MD

Dr. Gena Volas-Redd, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Volas-Redd works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.