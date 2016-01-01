Dr. Genaro Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genaro Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Genaro Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in National City, CA. They graduated from Universidad Aut?Noma De San Luis Potos? (Mexico) and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
Paradise Health & Senior Center610 Euclid Ave Ste 202, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 267-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Genaro Fernandez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1871504498
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Aut?Noma De San Luis Potos? (Mexico)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.