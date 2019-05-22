See All Podiatrists in Conroe, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (116)
Map Pin Small Conroe, TX
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM

Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Barclay works at Conroe Foot Specialists in Conroe, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Barclay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Conroe Foot Specialists
    100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 216, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 756-9191
  2. 2
    Dr. Gene Barclay DPM
    26607 Oak Ridge Dr, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 827-9787
  3. 3
    330 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 827-9787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 22, 2019
    Dr. Barclay's a true gentleman and very knowledgeable about his work; he is very straight and honest. I highly recommended him as a professional doctor.
    — May 22, 2019
    About Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538195151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emporia StateUniverysity
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barclay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barclay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barclay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Barclay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barclay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barclay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barclay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

