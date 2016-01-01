Overview of Dr. Gene Barnett, MD

Dr. Gene Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Barnett works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.