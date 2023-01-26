Overview of Dr. Gene Cheng, MD

Dr. Gene Cheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center



Dr. Cheng works at Neurology Clinic Of Peoria in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.