Overview

Dr. Gene Chiao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Chiao works at Ravinia Associates In Internal Medicine, Ltd in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.