Dr. Gene Chiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Chiao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Chiao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Chiao works at
Locations
-
1
Ravinia Associates in Internal Medicine Ltd.1777 Green Bay Rd Ste 201, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-3460
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiao?
Dr. Chiao is a kind and caring doctor! He listens, answers questions and provides answers that are understandable. His wonderful follow up is something missing in many of the doctors. today
About Dr. Gene Chiao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699733188
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Washington University St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiao works at
Dr. Chiao has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.