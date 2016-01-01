Overview of Dr. Gene Coppa, MD

Dr. Gene Coppa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Coppa works at Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.