Overview of Dr. Gene Devane, DPM

Dr. Gene Devane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Devane works at IU Health Foot & Ankle in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.