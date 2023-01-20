See All Allergists & Immunologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Gene Devora, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gene Devora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Southwestern Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Devora works at Devora Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6300 W Parker Rd Ste G22, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 521-6000

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Devora always takes time to listen and responds quickly to issues. Also his team is very kind and responsive.
    About Dr. Gene Devora, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952510752
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • Univ. Of Texas Southwestern Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gene Devora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devora has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Devora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

