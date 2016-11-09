Overview of Dr. Gene Duremdes, MD

Dr. Gene Duremdes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Duremdes works at PRINCETON COMM HOSPITAL in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.