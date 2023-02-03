Dr. Gene Freylikhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freylikhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Freylikhman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gene Freylikhman, MD
Dr. Gene Freylikhman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Freylikhman works at Candlewood
Dr. Freylikhman's Office Locations
Candlewood103 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 730-8789
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freylikhman always takes the time to listen and address any concerns I’ve had with my pregnancy. I’m so grateful to have him on my medical team because I know I’m in great hands!
About Dr. Gene Freylikhman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freylikhman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freylikhman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freylikhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freylikhman works at Candlewood
Dr. Freylikhman has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freylikhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freylikhman speaks Arabic and French.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Freylikhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freylikhman.
