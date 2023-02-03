Overview of Dr. Gene Freylikhman, MD

Dr. Gene Freylikhman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Freylikhman works at Candlewood in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.