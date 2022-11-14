Overview

Dr. Gene Fuller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holladay, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SPARKS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Fuller works at Granger Medical Clinic in Holladay, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.