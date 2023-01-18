Dr. Gene Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Gene Howard, MD
Dr. Gene Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Mt. Pleasant1101 Clarity Road Johnny Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-3937Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Georgetown1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 793-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howard could not be kinder and more knowledgeable . His personality and professionalism far exceed many doctors I’ve dealt with before. Thank you Dr. Howard and your magnificent staff!
About Dr. Gene Howard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
