Dr. Gene Huebner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gene Huebner, MD

Dr. Gene Huebner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Huebner works at Southwest OB/GYN Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huebner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Office
    16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 774-5131
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2019
    Dr. Huebner has been my ob-gyn doc for 37 years now. He delivered my children and fixed my pelvic organ prolapse. He is caring and takes the time to listen. I highly recommend him.
    Kate — Jun 13, 2019
    About Dr. Gene Huebner, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235138058
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Austin
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gene Huebner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huebner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huebner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huebner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huebner works at Southwest OB/GYN Associates in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Huebner’s profile.

    Dr. Huebner has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huebner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Huebner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huebner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huebner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huebner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

