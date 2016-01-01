Overview of Dr. Gene Im, MD

Dr. Gene Im, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Im works at RMTI Liver Disease in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.