Dr. Gene Im, MD

Transplant Surgery
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gene Im, MD

Dr. Gene Im, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Im works at RMTI Liver Disease in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Im's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute
    5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biliary Atresia
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Biliary Atresia
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Gene Im, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop University Hospital
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gene Im, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Im is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Im accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Im has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Im has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Im.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Im, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Im appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

