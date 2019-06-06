See All Psychiatrists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO

Psychiatry
2.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Warwick, RI
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO

Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Jacobs works at Quality Behavioral Health in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quality Behavioral Health
    75 Lambert Lind Hwy Ste 120, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 681-4274

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jun 06, 2019
    All the negative reviews do not equate with my experience with seeing Dr. J at all, except for his small office being untidy. Big deal. I have been seeing him for years, he diagnosed me after talking to me and he was correct. (I had already been diagnosed but did not share the info with him immediately.) The problem was I was on the wrong meds from a previous Dr. He was able to wean me off xanax, which is not ordered in this facility. It is very addictive. I have now been on the same meds he ordered for a few years and feel much better, much less depressed and anxious. I would recommend him because he listens, and as far as closing his door when you're in there...it's up to you, he will not make you leave it open. I have had no problems at all with him or the staff since I've been going there.
    Photo: Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO
    About Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hmong
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699743245
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Quality Behavioral Health in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

