Overview of Dr. Gene Johnson, MD

Dr. Gene Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Magruder Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Kellis Eye & Laser Center in Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.