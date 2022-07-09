Overview of Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM

Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Knutson works at Pacific Podiatry Group in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.