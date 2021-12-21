Overview of Dr. Gene Lee, MD

Dr. Gene Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Southeastern Oculofacial Surgical Specialists, PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.