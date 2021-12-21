Dr. Gene Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Gene Lee, MD
Dr. Gene Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Renaissance Surgery Center of Chattanooga LLC1801 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 855-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and soft spoken. He gave good information about the eye condition I was being treated for. He wrote out the name of condition so I could read more about it. Treatment ordered appeared to resolve the issue. I would not hesitate to refer others to his care. Today I saw him for a new problem with my eyes and again felt encouraged that I was given the tools and directions on how to care for it. Very thankful for his kindness.
About Dr. Gene Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.