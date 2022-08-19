Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD
Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Levinstein's Office Locations
PA Pain Specialists, PC2200 Hamilton St Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18104 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
PAPain Specialists101 S Main St Ste 201, Coopersburg, PA 18036 Directions (610) 776-4746
Physicians Medical Weight Loss, LLC163 N Commerce Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 867-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very quick and easy process with the help of this doctor. His offices are both filled with very kind and helpful staff. I’ve never had any issues with appointments or with my medical card through them. Do not regret my decision to choose this pain management.
About Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1366494296
Education & Certifications
- Temple U Hosp
- Graduate Hosp U Penn
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Temple U
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
