Overview of Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD

Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Levinstein works at PA Pain Specialists, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Coopersburg, PA and Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.