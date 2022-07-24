Dr. Gene Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Gene Myers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants of Southern Delaware16704 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Consultants of Southern Delaware35141 Atlantic Ave Unit 3, Ocean View, DE 19967 Directions (302) 645-1233
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr Myers 10years ago when I had my heart attack he was very caring and listened to my concerns. His staff is wonderful and you feel comfortable with them.
About Dr. Gene Myers, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1831224526
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care - Cardiovascular Disease
- Christiana Care
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.