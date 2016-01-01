Dr. Gene Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Quinn, MD
Dr. Gene Quinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5138Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- English
- 1194052944
- Harvard Medical School
- Univ Of Ca-San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
