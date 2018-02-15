Dr. Gene Ruckh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruckh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Ruckh, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gene Ruckh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Ruckh works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Jacksonville Inc.3890 Dunn Ave Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 619-9338
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruckh?
Dr. Ruckh is a true gem in the medical profession. From my first visit with Dr. Ruckh he has always been genuinely concerned with my health. I left that first visit pleased and excited that I found a doctor who cares. I recommended him to family, friends and neighbors. Today, several years after my first visit, he continues to engage in ensuring his patients total care and wellness is address. If you are looking for a doctor with skill, concern and a caring manner. Dr. Ruckh is the one!
About Dr. Gene Ruckh, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851352082
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- New York School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruckh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruckh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruckh works at
Dr. Ruckh speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruckh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruckh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruckh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruckh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.