Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Shaffer's Office Locations
Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6800
Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and personable. He answered all my questions. He noticed I had a birthday coming up and wished me a good one.
About Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
