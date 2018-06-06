Overview

Dr. Gene Syn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Baltimore Medical College|UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Syn works at Gene Syn, MD in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.