Dr. Gene Zito, MD
Overview of Dr. Gene Zito, MD
Dr. Gene Zito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsford, NY. They completed their residency with Rochester Gen Hospital
Dr. Zito works at
Dr. Zito's Office Locations
MDVIP - Pittsford, New York61 Monroe Ave Ste A, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 316-7610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was in a car accident on Feb.7th 2019. He sustained multiple rib fractures, sternum fracture and a brain bleed. Dr. Zito came to the hospital to visit and also to our home. He has kept on top of his injuries and also given him good care in his office. I would recommend Dr. Zito very highly.
About Dr. Gene Zito, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Rochester Gen Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
