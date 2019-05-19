Overview

Dr. Genelle Slagle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Slagle works at ENCOMPASS MEDICAL GROUP in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.