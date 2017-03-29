Dr. Generosa Grana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Generosa Grana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Generosa Grana, MD
Dr. Generosa Grana, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Grana's Office Locations
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
I can absolutely recommend Dr. Grana with the highest confidence. I totally believe she saved my life. I had stage 3b breast cancer which spread to many lymph nodes 14 years ago. After much chemo and radiation I am still a survivor. She is stellar in every way, including her positive approach which was so important to me.
About Dr. Generosa Grana, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Ctr-Temple U Hosp
- Temple U Hosp
- Temple U Hosp
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Grana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grana speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.