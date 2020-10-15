Dr. Genevieve Belgrave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belgrave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Belgrave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Genevieve Belgrave, MD
Dr. Genevieve Belgrave, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Belgrave works at
Dr. Belgrave's Office Locations
-
1
Sun City Sleep Center1316 N Yarbrough Dr Ste 1B, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7492Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sun City Sleep Center550 S Mesa Hills Dr Ste A4, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7491
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Several years ago Dr Belgrave was treating my father. I came to know her as he died from cancer. I’m not going into the gritty details of what happened. But I honestly still think of this woman to this day I respect her and appreciated all she did during that long, difficult time. She was honest and straightforward. She is a genuine person and took extra time discussing things with me. This is a great person and a awesome Dr, 6 stars please
About Dr. Genevieve Belgrave, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1649200668
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Medical Center
- St Michael's Medical Center
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belgrave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belgrave accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belgrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belgrave speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Belgrave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belgrave.
