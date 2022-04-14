Overview

Dr. Genevieve Brauning, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Brauning works at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.