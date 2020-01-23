Dr. Genevieve Egnatios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egnatios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Egnatios, MD
Overview
Dr. Genevieve Egnatios, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 556-0446
Scottsdale Skin Boutique & Dermatology11333 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 998-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A great staff. Very efficient and carung.
About Dr. Genevieve Egnatios, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1164683793
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egnatios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egnatios accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egnatios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Egnatios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egnatios.
