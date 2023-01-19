Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairbrother is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-1137Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been with this practice for 15+ years. I have always had Dr. Fairbrother as my primary, but of course, after 4 children, I have seen just about every doctor and PA in the office and they ALL ROCK. Dr. Fairbrother has a great bedside manner, is accommodating, and has a great sense of humor. She also does not mind sharing new knowledge. I hope that Dr. Fairbrother is around for many years to come, but in the chance that she chooses to retire and take her show on the road, I'll continue to come to Ob/Gyn of Atlanta.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760445712
- Grady/Emory U Hosp Sys
Dr. Fairbrother has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairbrother accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairbrother has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbrother. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbrother.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairbrother, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairbrother appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.