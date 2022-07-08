Overview

Dr. Genevieve Johnson Stuber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson Stuber works at Unity Health System Park Ridge Pob Practices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.