Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD
Overview of Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD
Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krebs' Office Locations
- 1 76 Washington Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-2177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krebs?
The wait time in the waiting room and exam room can be long (15 minutes+) but we are very happy with Dr. Krebs and her staff. There's one unpleasant woman who works there and asked us to leave an exam room because people were waiting when our infant was screaming after shots and we were trying to comfort him and get him dressed, but overall, Drs. Krebs and Weissman are patient, kind, and take the time to explain and answer our questions.
About Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497863195
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krebs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krebs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krebs speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.