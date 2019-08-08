Overview

Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Lama works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care and Endocrinology in Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.