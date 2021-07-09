Dr. Genevieve Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Macdonald, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Better Days Hospice16200 Ventura Blvd Ste 309, Encino, CA 91436 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor MacDonald did an excellent job lifting my eyelids 6 years ago . I had fast and trouble -free recovery . Thank you Doctor. Forever grateful Bozena Najfeld .
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1780740993
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Wayne State
- City Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Plastic Surgery
