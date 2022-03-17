Overview of Dr. Genevieve Maronge, MD

Dr. Genevieve Maronge, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Maronge works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.