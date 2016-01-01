See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Genevieve Neal-Perry, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Genevieve Neal-Perry, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Neal-Perry works at Reproductive Care at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Care at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Genevieve Neal-Perry, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
25 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1043390511
1043390511
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Genevieve Neal-Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal-Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Neal-Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neal-Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neal-Perry works at Reproductive Care at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Neal-Perry’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal-Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal-Perry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal-Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal-Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

