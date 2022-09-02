Overview of Dr. Genghis Niver, MD

Dr. Genghis Niver, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Niver works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.