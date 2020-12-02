Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genifer Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Genifer Chavez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Locations
Tep - Tucson3950 E IRVINGTON RD, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 619-2139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chavez is a good listener and uses that input from her patients to offer exceptional care with regards to hormone replacement therapy. I never feel rushed or ignored. Under her care, all of my hormonal imbalances have been corrected, and my quality of life is so much better.
About Dr. Genifer Chavez, MD
Education & Certifications
- Tucson Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.