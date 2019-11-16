Dr. Genna Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genna Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Genna Klein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 30 Prospect Ave Rm 251, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 366-0235
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein exhibited the perfect combination of compassion and competency. She immediately reassured both my son and myself, which allowed us to take a breathe and easily process the information given. I would highly and without reservation recommend Dr. Klein to anyone looking for an expert in the field.
About Dr. Genna Klein, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
