Dr. Gennadiy Ivanov, MD
Overview
Dr. Gennadiy Ivanov, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They completed their residency with SUNY Buffalo
Dr. Ivanov works at
Locations
WeCare Medical Group520 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 631-3874
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor. Always listen to the problem. For a couple of years now I have been making appointments only to this doctor.
About Dr. Gennadiy Ivanov, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanov works at
Dr. Ivanov speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanov.
