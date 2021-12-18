Overview of Dr. Gennadiy Vengerovich, MD

Dr. Gennadiy Vengerovich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Vengerovich works at ENT Specialists in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.