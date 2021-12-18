Dr. Gennadiy Vengerovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vengerovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennadiy Vengerovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gennadiy Vengerovich, MD
Dr. Gennadiy Vengerovich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Vengerovich works at
Dr. Vengerovich's Office Locations
ENT Specialists10150 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-8141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V. is a very caring provider who explains everything. If CAT Scan or MRI are involved, he will show you the results and explain what they mean. He is not an alarmist and presents options. Highly recommend Dr. V.
About Dr. Gennadiy Vengerovich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Russian
- 1477708907
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY Downstate
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vengerovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vengerovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vengerovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vengerovich works at
Dr. Vengerovich has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vengerovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vengerovich speaks Russian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Vengerovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vengerovich.
