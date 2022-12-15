Dr. Gennady Benyaminov, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benyaminov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennady Benyaminov, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gennady Benyaminov, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monsey, NY.
Dr. Benyaminov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5815Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benyaminov?
nlce
About Dr. Gennady Benyaminov, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Russian
- 1740264753
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benyaminov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benyaminov accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benyaminov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benyaminov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benyaminov works at
Dr. Benyaminov speaks Russian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Benyaminov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benyaminov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benyaminov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benyaminov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.