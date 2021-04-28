Overview of Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, MD

Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Bratslavsky works at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.