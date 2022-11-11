Overview

Dr. Gennady Gekht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gekht works at Coastal Orthopedics in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.