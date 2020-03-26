See All Cardiologists in Jefferson Hills, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Gennady Geskin, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gennady Geskin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jefferson Hills, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Latvia University Med Faculty Riga and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Geskin works at Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Association in Jefferson Hills, PA with other offices in Jeannette, PA and Uniontown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Association
    1633 Route 51 Ste 103, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-1500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Us Cardio Greensburg LLC
    6637 State Route 30, Jeannette, PA 15644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-1500
    Black & Gold Optical LLC
    1675 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-1500
    Fayette Ear Nose Throat and Allergy PC
    160 Wayland Smith Dr Ste 204, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Dr. Geskin and his staff were amazing. True professionals that I know saved my life. Charlie, Eric & Jeff - THANK YOU.
    Maria — Mar 26, 2020
    About Dr. Gennady Geskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1053319434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Gen Hospital
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Latvia University Med Faculty Riga
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
