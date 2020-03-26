Overview

Dr. Gennady Geskin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jefferson Hills, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Latvia University Med Faculty Riga and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Geskin works at Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Association in Jefferson Hills, PA with other offices in Jeannette, PA and Uniontown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.